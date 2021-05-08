YURI
Work on the One North Center development in downtown Hickory is entering its final stages.
A Maiden man was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death o…
The 2021 NFL draft was one to remember for area football players, as Maiden High graduate Caleb Farley was selected by the Tennessee Titans in…
A Hickory man armed with a .243-caliber rifle was arrested Sunday night in the Alexander County community of Hiddenite.
Hickory defense attorney accuses judge of misconduct; Dubs is well-known for representing stepmother in Zahra Baker murder case
A prominent defense attorney has accused the chief Superior Court judge for the district of unfairly maligning her and trying to embarrass her…
Two women were arrested in Alexander County over the weekend following a high-speed chase, according to a news release from the Alexander Coun…
Is Black barbecue better than what whites prepare?
This story was updated at 3:50 p.m. on May 4.
Former colleagues and city employees are remembering former Hickory City Manager Gary McGee for his contributions to the city following his de…
Rolls of fabric are piling up in TSG Finishing’s intake area.