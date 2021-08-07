Youth groups learn value of serving others

HICKORY — Youth mission trips have been important to First Presbyterian Church since the first group of high school youth went to Mexico in 1989.

Every summer, the Junior Highs serve where there is a need within a day’s drive while the Senior Highs have been alternating between serving abroad and domestic trips. A college-aged trip materializes most years as well.

FPC was unable to travel during the summer of 2020 and concentrated their youth efforts on local needs.

This June, the two groups were able to serve other communities again. The Junior High group traveled to Asheville to work with the Asheville Youth Mission to address food insecurity and homelessness. The youth worked in community gardens, food banks, clothing drives and with Haywood Street Church.

The Senior High group worked with C.H.I.P. (Community Home Improvement Project) in John’s Island, S.C. They helped with renovations in communities where many residents cannot get loans. These youth also helped make repairs to a camp that hopes to be able to house youth mission teams in the future.