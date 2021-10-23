Youth council accepting applications

NEWTON — Applications are being accepted through October for high school students who would like to be part of the Catawba County Youth Council.

Through the youth council’s monthly meetings and projects, teens have the chance to build their leadership skills, learn more about local issues and build a connection to local government and nonprofits in the county.

Ashley Hinostroza-Villacorta, a youth council officer and Challenger Early College High School student, explained that “Youth council exposes students to a variety of different experiences, including forming connections with leaders in the community, helping to plan community projects, and having the chance to participate in a variety of different volunteer opportunities. It helps students to develop skills such as leadership, teamwork and perseverance.”

The council meets monthly on a Monday evening. Meetings are most often held at the Agriculture Resources Center in Newton, but the location can vary. The online application is available at http://go.ncsu.edu/youthcouncil2021. Students may also request the printed application by calling Cooperative Extension at 828-465-8240 or emailing donna_mull@ncsu.edu.