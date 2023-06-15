Today's Birthday (06/15/23)— What shall you accomplish this year? Professional growth flowers with steady steps. Make summer health changes for autumn fun with people you love. Connect with a sense of purpose this winter. Collaborate for springtime romantic adjustments and social fun. Clarify desired results and options appear.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Consider the consequences before making expensive promises. Don't waste your money. Minimize financial risk. Get more than one bid. Research to keep costs down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Something that worked before doesn't work now. Review instructions. Clarify misunderstandings. An old method doesn't work in a new situation.Network for solutions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 6 — Review plans and strategies. Reassess potential pitfalls or barriers. Wait for better conditions or find another way around. Avoid risk. Take the high road.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Monitor social networks and news. Don't believe everything you hear. Avoid criticism, lies or gossip. Pay attention to data from trusted sources. Stay cool.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — Prioritize existing work before taking on anything else. Pay attention to the news. Avoid risky business. A conflict of interests could complicate things.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Prepare and research. It's not a good time to travel or start new projects. Focus on making existing deadlines. Make sure you know what's required.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Monitor accounts to catch financial errors or leaks. Miscommunications or mistakes could get expensive. Follow rules carefully. Consider taxes and other financial implications.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner, especially under pressure. Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Catch yourself before letting harsh words fly. Consider the bigger picture. Listen generously.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 7 — Stick to regular physical routines. Slow to avoid accidents on tricky terrain. Find stability despite changing conditions. Impulsive moves can cause unintended reactions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy the scenery. Have fun without big fuss or expense. Avoid risky options and stick to familiar favorites. Enjoy common passions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Patiently clean house, despite that it keeps getting messy again. The act clears your mind as well as your spaces, benefiting all your household.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 7 — Don't argue with a brick wall. Keep confidences and secrets. Be patient with someone who's not. Avoid gossip or rumors.

