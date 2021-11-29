Young Democrats collect items for homeless

HICKORY — As part of the Young Democrats of North Carolina Rural Caucus Statewide Day of Service, the Young Democrats of Catawba County are collecting items to assemble kits for local homeless citizens. These kits will be donated to Olive Branch Ministries on Dec. 11 to be distributed as needed throughout the community.

In order to assemble the kits, organizers are asking for donations of the following items: Gallon size freezer bags, socks, gloves, water bottles, bandages, toothbrushes, toothpaste, lip balm, maxi pads, tissues, and single serving snacks. Monetary donations are welcome as well.

If you are interested in donating these items or volunteering to help assemble the kits, email jennifer@ydccnc.org, or sign up at www.ydccnc.org/dayofservice to have someone contact you.