Former basketball players, manager seek financial compensation for dismissal from team in lawsuit against university.
Questions remain as fugitive search comes to an end; couple wanted in January shooting death were captured in Phoenix
A frantic flight from a Hickory furniture factory in January ended Tuesday with two arrests by U.S. Marshals in a Phoenix neighborhood.
An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tues…
Taylorsville man charged in shooting outside Caldwell County Courthouse; victim suffers life-threatening injuries
A Taylorsville man is charged in a shooting outside the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lenoir on Monday that left one man with serious injuries.
A Lenoir-Rhyne student is planning a protest against the university’s vaccine requirement for students attending in the fall semester.
TAYLORSVILLE — The Drip Factory is open for business in Alexander County. To mark the occasion, the Alexander County Economic Development Corp…
A town of Catawba man has been charged in a hit-and-run collision that sent a Sherrills Ford man to the hospital, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagg…
Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting outside the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lenoir on Monday, District Attorney Scott Re…
A two-car crash tied up traffic on Springs Road near the Springs Corners shopping center around noon on Tuesday.
Man charged after chase with deputy in Hickory; police say driver was involved in drag race on U.S. 70
A Monday night police chase ended with a car crashed near the Jack in the Box restaurant and an arrest in the parking lot of the nearby Dick’s…