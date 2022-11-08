Workshop will help nonprofits, artists, creative businesses

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host in partnership with the United Arts Council a free strategic planning workshop for individual artists and creative businesses and nonprofit cultural organizations. The workshop will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center, 2664 U.S. 70, SE, Hickory.

A well-constructed strategic plan can provide you or your organization with a roadmap to fulfilling your mission. This three-hour workshop will be divided into two sections — one for nonprofit cultural organizations and one for individual artists and creative businesses. After separate discussions, the groups will come together for a panel discussion and peer-to-peer sharing.

There is no charge to attend this workshop, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.