Workshop will focus on early literacy

NEWTON — Are you overwhelmed by the thought of helping your little one learn to read? Concerned you might be missing an important literacy skill? Forgotten all of your favorite childhood songs and rhymes?

To ease those fears, and empower you with easy-to-use early literacy skills, the Catawba County Library System is offering a virtual Early Literacy for Caregivers workshop on Wednesday, March 16, at 11 a.m.

This judgment-free workshop is for anyone providing care for children including but not limited to parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, babysitters, homeschool groups, and child care agencies. As their first teachers, caregivers can use simple practices to develop language and pre-reading skills in children from birth to age 5. Early Literacy for Caregivers will break down large literacy concepts into smaller, more manageable, literacy-building activities to share with your child.

Library staff will share tips, tricks, and resources in this workshop designed to illustrate the joy in playing to learn. Library staff will also share their favorite songs, games, and activities they use in story times to give you plenty of examples to get started.