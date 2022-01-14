WHITEY
Business owner says Alexander County woman's embezzlement scheme in 1995 cost company $500,000; Donna Steele expected in court Wednesday to face charges of embezzling $15 million
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family …
The shiny chrome diner on Springs Road in Hickory, once home to Shell’s Bar-B-Q, will be moved to make way for a Biscuitville restaurant.
Steele pleads guilty to embezzling $15 million from Hickory company; she will be sentenced at a later date
Donna Osowitt Steele admitted Wednesday to embezzling more than $15 million from a company in Hickory where she was once CEO.
A Hickory woman was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing $68,000 from a federal work assistance program.
Court Street Grille in Mountain View closes due to staffing shortage; owner implements 15% inflation charge on all orders
The doors of Court Street Grille in Mountain View have been closed since Jan. 5. The owner says that’s due to staffing shortages. The owner sa…
A Maiden man was arrested Friday and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
'It just doesn't add up:" Hickory council members respond to claims of fire department understaffing
Several members of the Hickory City Council said this week they did not believe staffing at the Hickory Fire Department was a concern.
Catawba County plans to conserve about 650 acres along the Catawba River in the eastern part of the county. Neighboring properties may be adde…
It was two days before Christmas when 5-year-old Gabriel Montana Lindley Jr., also known as Little G, died when his appendix ruptured. A memor…
Two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Design Foundry in Hickory was producing about 500 pieces of furniture a week. By the end of Janua…