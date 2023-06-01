THURSDAY

June 1, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confi rm times on your on-screen guide.

iCarly

Paramount+ ■ Season Premiere

The rebooted series returns for Season 3, in which adulting continues to be complicated for Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and her friends, with Carly and Freddie (Nathan Kress) struggling to redefine their relationship, Spencer (Jerry Trainor) seeking a return to his roots and Harper's (Laci Mosley) reunion with an old rival leading to an unexpected outcome. The first two episodes are available today; new episodes drop Thursdays.

Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

ION, 8 p.m. Live;

also streams on ION Plus and Bounce XL

The 95th installment of this beloved event featuring incredible teen spellers concludes with the final round tonight. All finalists will get cash awards of various levels, depending upon where they place. The champion will receive a $50,000 cash prize, a commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, the official trophy of the bee. Last year's winner was 14-year-old Harini Logan of San Antonio, who correctly spelled 22 words in a 90-second spell-off , with her winning word being "moorhen."

The Blacklist NBC,

beginning at 8 p.m. ■ New Time

Slot The hit James Spader-led thriller moves to its new time slot tonight with back-to-back episodes as it enters its final stretch of eight new installments culminating in the July series finale. First, in "The Hat Trick," in an eff ort to prove their worth to Rep. Hudson (Toby Leonard Moore), Red (James Spader) provides the task force with three criminal cases that are deeper than they appear. Meanwhile, Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff ) helps a friend make amends. Then, in "Blair Foster," when a corrupt lawyer is linked to a string of corporate coverups, Red helps the team investigate her operation, while Sen. Panabaker (Deirdre Lovejoy) and Cooper (Harry Lennix) await a judge's decision on the fate of the task force.

The Dead Files

Travel Channel, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The paranormal investigation series returns for Season 15, with former NYPD Detective Steve DiSchiavi and medium Amy Allan again helping solve incidents of devastating ghostly activity for beleaguered homeowners. Allan is departing the show early this season, stepping down for a personal break; her final episode will air on June 29. She passes the torch over to fellow medium Cindy Kaza, who will continue to help solve perplexing paranormal problems.

Wild West Chronicles

INSP, 10 p.m.

Temple Houston, the flam boyant son of Sam Houston, works hard to live up to his famous name as a top attorney in the Oklahoma Territory. But his flair for showmanship annoys his courtroom rivals, the Jennings brothers, and the feud erupts into bloodshed.

Pride From Above

Nat Geo, 11 p.m.;

available on Disney+ tomorrow

With exclusive access to some of the world's biggest celebrations of LGBTQ+ culture, this spectacular aerial journey delivers a new perspective on Pride events as flying cameras soar above New York, Reykjavik, Niagara Falls and more.