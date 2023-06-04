SUNDAY

June 4, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Joe Pickett

Paramount+ ■ Season Premiere

In Season 2, Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome killings. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren't as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives. The first two episodes are available today; new episodes drop Sundays.

NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300

FS1, 2:30 p.m. Live

Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick are among the top drivers battling for 240 laps around World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

The Wedding Wish

UPtv, 6 p.m. ■ Original Film

Despite being single, diehard romantic Jenny (Kabby Borders) sets the date for her wedding and goes on a quest to find a fiance, unaware that true love might be right under her nose. Alex Trumble co-stars.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

TLC, 7 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The hit series is back with an almost all-new slate of couples ready to meet the loves of their lives abroad. The series will follow long-distance relationships before the K-1 visa process begins, chronicling how they found each other, their first in-person meetings in a foreign country and the countless surprises, drama and culture clashes along the way.

HouseBroken

FOX, 8 p.m.

Two new episodes of animated comedy HouseBroken air tonight. In "Who's Nocturnal?" Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) loses a clutch of baby possums she was supposed to be caring for. Then in "Who's Married?" a sexy new playmate upends Honey and Chief's (Nat Faxon) relationship.

The Idol

HBO, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

After a nervous breakdown, a pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) looks to reclaim her status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by a nightclub impresario (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye) with a sordid past. Dan Levy and Hank Azaria also star.

Battle on the Beach

HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

This competition series heads to vacation hot spot Gulf Shores, Alabama, where three skilled teams of up-and-coming home renovators coached by celebrated mentors and design experts Taniya Nayak (Build It Forward), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will work nonstop to complete weekly renovation challenges across three seaside homes — but, this year, there's a twist. All three properties have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, yet they are not identical. One house is 200 square feet larger than the others, so the teams will go head-to-head in a kickoff challenge to determine which property they will overhaul.

The Lazarus Project

TNT, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

This thrilling, eight-episode drama is an exploration of memory, fate and the limits of love and self-sacrifice. The Lazarus Project is a secret organization, centered on a team of agents who regularly stop the world from destroying itself by resetting time. When a new recruit doesn't get the personal help he needs to save someone he loves, he goes rogue and puts a plan into motion that has the potential to destroy the planet.

The Eric Andre Show

Adult Swim, 11 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The cult comedy hosted by Eric Andre returns for more chaos in Season 6. Guests appearing in the new season include Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symone, Cypress Hill and more.