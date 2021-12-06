WEEKLY WATCH: Basketball and wrestling matchups this week as teams prepare for conference battles

Sadly, with the COVID restrictions limiting the number of matches, as well as the state dual playoffs, the two schools missed a chance at a farewell in 2A competition prior to Foard’s move up to the 3A classification. On Tuesday, the teams are scheduled to renew the rivalry.

Foard continued the unbeaten string in duals through last spring’s season and the first part of this season before seeing it come to an end at 78 in a row this past weekend during a tough duals tournament at Lake Norman. In fact, the Tigers lost twice: once to Baylor School, a three-time defending state champion in Tennessee in both duals and traditional team tournament (TSSAA Division II), and Cleveland, Tenn., which has won the last four AAA dual titles in the state. At the same tournament, Foard took out West Virginia’s three-time AA state champs Point Pleasant and West Forsyth, Georgia’s 7A state runner-up. Given the competition the Tigers have faced, it’s likely this group will make another deep run at both duals and the traditional tournament next February.

West Lincoln returns after a down season a year ago. The Rebels won the South Fork 2A Conference titles, but with no dual tournament, the group had little to show in the postseason, as they did not have a state placer at last season’s state individual tournament.