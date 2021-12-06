WEEKLY WATCH: Basketball and wrestling matchups this week as teams prepare for conference battles

This week in high school sports features mostly non-conference tilts, as teams prepare for conference battles in basketball and wrestling. It’ll be the last full week as many schools head into exams next week, followed by the holidays, to end the season.
Here is a look at some of the top contests for the week.
1) West Lincoln at Fred T. Foard wrestling (Tuesday)This is a listed as a quad match that includes Kings Mountain and Cherryville
The rivalry and respect among the wrestling communities of these schools runs deep, given they are only about 13 miles apart. The four seasons these schools were in the 2A class together gave fans some memorable moments in duals.
In the 2018 West Region final, West Lincoln interrupted an undefeated season by the Tigers and went on to claim the state dual title. Foard went on to win the traditional team tournament at Greensboro the next weekend.
One season later, again the Rebels eliminated the Tigers, this time in the 2A state quarterfinals, then survived a challenge by Newton-Conover to take the West title and eventually the state championship.
In 2020, Foard got revenge by taking out the two-time state champions in the second round at West Lincoln on the way to the 2A state title in duals with a 47-0 record.
Sadly, with the COVID restrictions limiting the number of matches, as well as the state dual playoffs, the two schools missed a chance at a farewell in 2A competition prior to Foard’s move up to the 3A classification. On Tuesday, the teams are scheduled to renew the rivalry.
Foard continued the unbeaten string in duals through last spring’s season and the first part of this season before seeing it come to an end at 78 in a row this past weekend during a tough duals tournament at Lake Norman. In fact, the Tigers lost twice: once to Baylor School, a three-time defending state champion in Tennessee in both duals and traditional team tournament (TSSAA Division II), and Cleveland, Tenn., which has won the last four AAA dual titles in the state. At the same tournament, Foard took out West Virginia’s three-time AA state champs Point Pleasant and West Forsyth, Georgia’s 7A state runner-up. Given the competition the Tigers have faced, it’s likely this group will make another deep run at both duals and the traditional tournament next February.
West Lincoln returns after a down season a year ago. The Rebels won the South Fork 2A Conference titles, but with no dual tournament, the group had little to show in the postseason, as they did not have a state placer at last season’s state individual tournament.
After getting the football players back from their playoff run, the Rebels got off to a good start last month by dominating the Gaston/Lincoln County tournament. They followed that up with a sweep of two tough programs, Enka and North Henderson, last week in a tri-meet.
While there is not a postseason title on the line, this dual is always a highlight of the season for both teams and will prepare each further for things to come in late January and February. If you go, get there early for a good seat.
2) Freedom at Hickory basketball doubleheader (Tuesday) After eight memorable seasons in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, these two schools went their separate ways, as Hickory was reassigned to the Western Foothills Athletic 3A for the next four seasons. Both the boys and girls games provided special moments, often meeting at least three times a year. But now, this is the only scheduled meeting between Freedom and Hickory, barring a matchup in the state tournament, and it should bring out a big crowd to Craft Gym.
For the girls, it is a rematch of last season’s 3A state quarterfinal, at which Hickory snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Patriots. In that game, the Red Tornadoes avenged a regular season loss by outscoring Freedom 23-11 in the fourth quarter to win it 53-41.
Hickory has started off 0-3, which is the first three-game losing streak for the Red Tornadoes since December 2017. However, the three games lost were to 2A contender Newton-Conover twice and at Ashbrook, which avenged its own playoff loss to the Red Tornadoes from last season. Freedom is off to a 3-0 start, which includes routs of Weddington and Patton, as well as a tight game against rival East Burke.
For the boys, this is the first meeting in two seasons between the teams that won conference titles in six of the eight seasons they played together, including the last five.
COVID quarantines limited Freedom to just eight games last season, during which the Patriots went 4-4 and left the defending 3A state co-champions sitting at home for the postseason. Hickory won the conference last year, but were eliminated in a rout by Mt. Tabor.
Both enter the week unbeaten. Freedom has defeated Burke County rivals East Burke and Patton (a double OT win) to this point. Hickory routed Newton-Conover twice last week and has also beaten Ashbrook.
3) Red Devils Super
Duals, Newton-Conover (Friday/ Saturday)After putting together an impressive win over St. Stephens last week, Newton-Conover (13-2) looks ahead to a home quad meet on Wednesday before hosting a two-day event this weekend.
The annual dual meet is expected to host several top teams from the region, including Foard, 1A state champion Avery County, along with two of the top programs from South Carolina, Rock Hill and Ashley Ridge. Also scheduled to participate is Bandys.
Schedules of duals have not been released as of Sunday and not all teams will face each other. Some will wrestle only one of the two days. However, it’s an event that has plenty of top-notch wrestlers battling among the best of the area.
4) St. Stephens at Maiden boys basketball (Monday); North Lincoln at Maiden boys (Wednesday)
St. Stephens is off to a 5-0 start after two weeks with home-and-home sweeps of both Bandys and Bunker Hill, and a home win over West Caldwell. While the competition may not have pushed the Indians to this point — the opponents records are 1-12 — after going 7-30 the last two seasons, they are happy to see the program take a step forward. Ji Ikard averages over 23 points a game to lead St. Stephens, which has not allowed an opponent to score 50 points in a game.
After the conclusion of its playoff run in football, Maiden finally got underway last week with routs of Foard and West Iredell after a loss at South Caldwell. The Blue Devils return much of a team that finished 7-7 last season. Post player Dru McCullough averaged a double-double last season and Chris Culliver led the team with 13.6 points a game.
With many of the teams the Blue Devils competed against the last four seasons moving on to new leagues, Maiden could be in a good position with the returning starters to make a run at the top of the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A title. This week could give Maiden a realistic look at those prospects. After playing St. Stephens, the Blue Devils will host 2A West finalist North Lincoln on Wednesday.
5) North Iredell at Alexander Central boys (Wednesday)
In the craziness of the 2021 COVID season, perhaps no team in the area had its fortunes affected more than Alexander Central.
It was a strange season, to put it mildly. The Cougars started with a pair of wins, then lost at St. Stephens — a 2-10 team — by 20. A week after losing to the Indians, Alexander Central walloped Freedom, the defending 3A state co-champions, by 30. After a quarantine, the Cougars returned and repaid St. Stephens with a 65-34 win and looked to be in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot. However, back-to-back losses to South Caldwell and Hickory dashed those hopes and the Cougars eventually went into a second quarantine to end their season.
Led by Evan Presnell (15.8 ppg), the Cougars return four of the top five scorers and six of the top seven rebounders this season.
Alexander Central is off to a 3-1 start and will take on North Iredell this week. The Raiders (2-0) were co-champions in the North Piedmont 3A Conference last season and will be one of three former conference champions that will be a part of the Western Foothills 3A, along with Hickory and North Lincoln.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/ boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.
WEEK OF DECEMBER 6 – 11
<&underline>MONDAY, DECEMBER 6</&underline>
BASKETBALL
Non-conference
St. Stephens at Maiden, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Ashbrook at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-conference duals
Freedom, Oak Hill (Va.) at Avery, 6 p.m.
Patton, North Gaston, North Lincoln at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
<&underline>TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7</&underline>
BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Avery at St. Stephens, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Cherryville, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Alexander Central at Newton-Conover, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Wilkes Central, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Freedom at Draughn, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
South Caldwell at Bandys, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at West Caldwell, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-conference duals
Draughn, Freedom, Owen, Watauga at McDowell, 5 p.m.
Kings Mountain, West Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
Maiden, South Caldwell, South Iredell at West Wilkes, 5:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill, North Wilkes at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
<&underline>WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 8</&underline>
BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Fred T. Foard at Bandys, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
North Iredell at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
East Burke at Draughn. 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Freedom at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
North Lincoln at Maiden, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Patton at West Caldwell, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Alexander Central at Hibriten, Lenoir Aquatic Center 5 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard, East Lincoln, North Iredell, North Lincoln, Statesville YMCA, 4 p.m.
Hickory, St. Stephens, Statesville, West Iredell, Statesville YMCA, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Newton-Conover, West Caldwell at East Burke, Valdese Recreation Center, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Chase, East Rutherford R-S Central at Patton, Morganton Aquatic Center, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-conference duals
St. Stephens, Hickory Ridge at South Iredell 5 p.m.
Lincoln Charter, Statesville, Stuart Cramer at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.
<&underline>THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9</&underline>
BASKETBALL
Non-conference
McDowell at South Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
McDowell (non-conference), South Caldwell at Freedom, Mt. View Recreation, Morganton, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-conference duals
Draughn, Hibriten, Statesville at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
Alexander Central, Orange, RJ Reynolds at Lexington, 6 p.m.
<&underline>FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10</&underline>
BASKETBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
St. Stephens at West Iredell, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
East Lincoln at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Non-conference
Bunker Hill at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Hibriten at West Caldwell (boys only), 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Patton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Freedom at East Burke, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Maiden at Draughn 6:30/ 8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-conference duals
Bandys, Fred T. Foard at Red Devil Super Duals, Newton-Conover 4 p.m.
Bunker Hill, St. Stephens at Hilltopper Havoc Duals, R-S Central, 5 p.m.
Maiden, South Iredell at West Wilkes, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11
Non-conference duals
Bandys, Fred T. Foard at Red Devil Super Duals, Newton-Conover 9 a.m.