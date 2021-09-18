Webinars designed to help small businesses

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center (SBC) will present two free webinars on Monday, Sept. 20, to assist small businesses with getting found on the internet.

The SBC will present “Secrets for Optimizing Your Search Engine Ranking” on Sept. 20 from noon to 1:15 p.m. Getting a website up and running is great, but having customers find your website on the internet is critical. This webinar provides participants with search engine optimization strategies for improving visibility and driving traffic to their web site by focusing on key words, links, and URLs.

The SBC will present “Building Your On-Line Marketing Plan” on Sept. 20 from 5-6:15 PM. This webinar provides a framework and tactics for building a digital marketing plan, with a focus on the five steps to winning on the Web — getting found online; getting ranked on search engines; getting engagement through social media; getting leads and getting smarter through online metrics.

Both of these programs will be presented in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices. There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required and registered attendees will receive log-in information.

To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.