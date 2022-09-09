 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

