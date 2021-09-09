Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
