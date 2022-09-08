 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

