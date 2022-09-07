 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

