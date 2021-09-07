This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
