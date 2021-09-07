 Skip to main content
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

