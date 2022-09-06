Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
