Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.