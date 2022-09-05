This evening in Hickory: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
