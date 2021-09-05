Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.