Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Monday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph.