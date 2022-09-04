This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Monday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 62% chance of pr…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for h…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 66F. Winds ligh…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturda…