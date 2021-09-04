 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert