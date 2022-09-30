Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Windy at times with rain likely. Low 54F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.