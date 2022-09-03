 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

