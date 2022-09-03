For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
