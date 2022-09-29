 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

