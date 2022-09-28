 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

