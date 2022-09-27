This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
