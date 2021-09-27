 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert