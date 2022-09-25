Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.