Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.