Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

