For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. It looks t…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
Hickory's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should r…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperature…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.