This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fo…
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. It looks t…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling…
Hickory's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.