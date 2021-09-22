 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Cooler. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert