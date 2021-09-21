Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
