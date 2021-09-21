 Skip to main content
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

