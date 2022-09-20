This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
