Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west.