For the drive home in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Hickory. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
