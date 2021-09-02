For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
