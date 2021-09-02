Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.