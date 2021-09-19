Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.