This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It …
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatur…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pr…
Hickory's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickor…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect pe…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees …