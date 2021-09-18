This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
