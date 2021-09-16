 Skip to main content
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

