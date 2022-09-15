This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
