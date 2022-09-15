 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

