Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

