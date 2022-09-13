Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.