Hickory's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without a…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rai…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of th…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variabl…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80…