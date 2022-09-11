Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rai…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
This evening in Hickory: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of th…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80…