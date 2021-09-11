Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.