For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
